Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 December 19 Patch Notes Revealed

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 both have a new update waiting for players to download and we know everything this update -- which is live on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X -- does thanks to the official patch notes, which not just reveal everything the update does, but goes into detail. Unfortunately, what we don't know is the file size of the update, however, the content and length of the patch notes suggest a smaller file size, which in turn suggests a quicker download. Yet again, you never know with Call of Duty file sizes.

As you can see for yourself below, the update is primarily focused on bug fixes and tweaks. There isn't any new content or sweeping balance changes. It's a fairly small update, and quite possibly the final update until after the holidays unless something major happens that breaks the game and requires immediate fixing.

Below, you can check out the patch notes for yourself, in their entirety:

GLOBAL

BUG FIXES



Fixed an issue where players were able to save Blueprints from Private Matches and Showcase.

Fixed an issue that could affect Basilisk bullet spread when ADS.

Fixed an issue with Gaz Operator skin (Grass Ops) not appearing as purchased once unlocked.

Fixed an issue that caused lingering smoke to disappear while in ADS during active S.A.E..

Fixed an issue which prevented Players from selecting a Blueprint after leaving a match early.

Fixed an issue that caused Steam friends to appear as their SteamID64 rather than their intended nickname.

Fixed an issue preventing Players from selecting the correct number of Battle Pass Tokens to purchase.

WARZONE 2.0

GAMEPLAY



Buy Station Reduced the cost of Primary Loadout Weapons to $2500, down from $5000



BUG FIXES

Battle Royale

Fixed an issue that caused the Champion's Quest element negative effects to remain on screen after dropping them outside of playable boundaries.

DMZ

Fixed an issue that prevented Players from unequipping an insured Weapon if their Contraband inventory was full.

RECENTLY IMPLEMENTED

Below we've included a list of items that were recently addressed and communicated via Trello and Twitter.

Gameplay

The chance to encounter multiple circles in Battle Royale has been reduced to 15%, down from 33%.

The Heavy Chopper has been disabled in Battle Royale while we investigate options to balance this vehicle for late game.

Doubled the average number of Buy Stations per Battle Royale match.

The Loadout Drop public event in Battle Royale will occur during the 2nd circle, one circle earlier than before.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that caused Players to unintentionally lose a small amount of cash when equipping a Loadout.

Fixed an issue that resulted in base AI Combatant difficulty being increased across DMZ that was only intended for a specific area.

