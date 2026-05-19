Fortnite Gives Away New Star Wars Freebie to Players

Fortnite is giving away a new Star Wars item to players that can be easily obtained for free. Since becoming one of the world’s biggest games, Fortnite has collaborated with Star Wars perhaps more than any other media property. This has resulted in countless skins, weapons, and even dedicated seasons tied to Star Wars appearing in Fortnite over the years. Now, this crossover between the properties is set to continue and is resulting in a new freebie that players can add to their collection.

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As of today, Fortnite has launched a new custom map to tie in with the upcoming movie release of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu. This level, which is officially titled “The Mandalorian and Grogu Watch Party Island” in-game, features a theater where players can witness a custom message from The Mandalorian and Grogu director Jon Favreau while also checking out a 10-minute clip from the movie. Other than this, the island also allows players to become a Deputy on the planet of Nevarro where they can collect bounties and fight off hordes of incoming enemies.

While this is a cool enough addition to Fortnite on its own to cross-promote The Mandalorian and Grogu, Epic Games is making the island a bit better by giving away a free loading screen. This “Mandalorian Sanctuary” loading screen can be obtained at no cost by simply spending 20 minutes within Nevarro and interacting with what the island has to offer.

When it comes to the appearance of this loading screen, it’s definitely not a very flashy one. The artwork simply features the Mandalorian’s two ships, the Razor Crest and N-1 Starfighter, parked outside the home in which he resides with Grogu. Although it’s a bit more straightforward than other pieces of art tied to Star Wars that have been added to Fortnite in the past, it’s still one that just about any fan of the franchise should want to snag for themselves.

Currently, Epic Games hasn’t revealed how long this giveaway for the “Mandalorian Sanctuary” screen will last. The “Mandalorian and Grogu Watch Party Island” is known to stick around until next week on May 26th, at which point Favreau will be doing a Q&A about the movie and this new collab with Fortnite. Whether or not the island will soon after vanish is unknown, so be sure to grab this loading screen while you can.

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