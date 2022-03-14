Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Tops Twitch Charts 11 Years Later

Over the weekend, Twitch viewers spent a lot of time watching streamers play games like Elden Ring, League of Legends, Valorant, and Grand Theft Auto V. However, one game towered over those titles, and it’s one that happened to release more than 11 years ago: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3! At one point, the game drew more than 400,000 viewers, which is absolutely incredible given the game’s age. Naturally, this led many fans to wonder how the heck this happened, but it turns out that a number of Spanish content creators were participating in a tournament that drew a lot of interest!

The viewership numbers for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 were shared on Twitter by @ModernWarzone, and can be found embedded below.

419,000 people are watching a 10 year old Call of Duty title (MW3) on twitch.



That’s more viewers than VALORANT, Apex Legends and Warzone COMBINED 🤯 pic.twitter.com/r5pSvcVZrU — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) March 13, 2022

Unsurprisingly, the number of Twitch viewers watching Modern Warfare 3 has significantly plunged, with just around 400 currently tuning in, as of this writing. Meanwhile, Call of Duty: Warzone has nearly 80,000 viewers, and Call of Duty: Vanguard is at about 8,000. As such, readers shouldn’t read too much into the success of yesterday’s tournament, or assume that it reflects on the popularity of more recent Call of Duty games. Still, these are incredible numbers for the tournament, and it will be interesting to see if this leads to strong viewership for similar tournaments in the future.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 originally released in 2011, debuting on PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Nintendo Wii, and PC. The game was a huge commercial success for Activision, selling more than 6 million copies within its first 24 hours on sale. While the original version of the game is still available for purchase on some platforms, yesterday’s success on Twitch led to renewed calls for the game to receive a remaster from Activision Blizzard. The publisher seems a bit busy with the rest of the Call of Duty franchise, but perhaps these streaming numbers might convince them to bring the game back!

Did you watch any of the tournament yesterday? Would you like to see a remaster of Modern Warfare 3?