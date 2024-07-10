Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Reportedly Coming to Xbox Game Pass This Month

Since Xbox closed its acquisition of Activision Blizzard last year, fans have been eagerly awaiting news about the Call of Duty franchise coming to Xbox Game Pass. It seems the long wait could soon come to an end, as rumors suggest that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will be released on the service later this month. The rumor comes from Insider Gaming‘s Tom Henderson, who states that an official announcement from Microsoft could happen as soon as later today. This week has seen quite a bit of Game Pass news already, as it was revealed yesterday that the service is getting some major changes to its pricing structure.

At this time, readers should be advised that this is only a rumor, and should take this with a grain of salt. That said, Henderson tends to have a pretty strong track record, and we know that the Call of Duty series will be coming to Xbox Game Pass at some point. Thus far, Xbox has only announced Game Pass titles through July 16th, but a second batch taking us through the end of the month should be revealed within the next week.

Since acquiring Activision Blizzard, Xbox has been strangely quiet about bringing the publisher’s games to Game Pass. Rumors about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III come as similar rumors have begun to circulate about other Activision games. Earlier this month, leaker eXtas1s claimed that Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 are all coming to Game Pass sometime in the near future.

If both of these rumors are true, it’s possible Xbox is starting to dig into Activision’s catalog to bolster the Game Pass library. All four of these games would be significant additions, and some announcements would help to offset a bit of the frustrations that have surrounded the service’s new price increase. It would also give Game Pass subscribers something to enjoy while they wait for the next entry in the Call of Duty series. Call of Duty Black Ops 6 will be a day one release on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate when it releases on October 25th.

