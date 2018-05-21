Rumor: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Coming Next Year

It appears that Activision may be rolling back to a “franchises that we know will sell” strategy when it comes to its Call of Duty series. Last year’s release of WWII brought the series back to the ground it covered when COD first started. And this fall Treyarch will bring back the Black Ops sub-franchise for its fourth go-around. So what’s next?

How about another Modern Warfare? A report from Charlie Intel suggests that the next game to come from Infinity Ward, which will debut in fall/winter 2019, will be none other than Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. This comes on the heels of its 2016 effort Infinite Warfare, which sold moderately well but got lambasted by a number of fans thinking it was too futuristic for the usual series standard. Suggestions indicate that a return to Modern Warfare will do the developer some good.

According to sources, Modern Warfare 4 will be a “fully fledged” sequel that will also include a campaign — something missing from the forthcoming Black Ops 4. The game will also feature the return of the customary multiplayer mode as well as a new variation of Zombies. There’s also word that a new Battle Royale mode could be included in the game though it’s too early to tell if it’ll be similar to Black Ops 4‘s Blackout mode or something entirely new.

This report follows a story that published back in March that featured voice actor Craig Fairbrass accidentally listing Modern Warfare 4 on his IMDB account. Several fans noted the error, which led him to correct, “Bit of confusion and over reaction here, as I’ve always had the 5 COD games I’ve worked on, on my mini bio on twitter — any clarification need just look on IMDB.”

With that, the report should be taken with a very light grain of salt. More than likely we won’t hear anything about what Infinity Ward has planned with its next game until at least May 2019. This will allow time for Black Ops 4 to build up some momentum with its pre-scheduled DLC.

But yeah, we’d totally be down for a return to the Modern Warfare franchise. After all, we can never get too much of Captain Price and company.

Feeling nostalgic for Infinity Ward’s previous releases? You can check out Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered now for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.