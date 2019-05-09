Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Continues To Be Teased

Multiple leaks, reports, and rumors have all seemingly confirmed that this year’s Call of Duty will be Modern Warfare 4. That said, former Infinity Ward Creative Strategist Robert Bowling has once again been teasing the next installment in the popular shooter series due out on PS4, Xbox One, and PC this fall. More specifically, Bowling has been taking to Twitter with multiple teases, all of which continue to suggest Modern Warfare 4 is the next Call of Duty game.

And while Bowling hasn’t worked with Infinity Ward since 2012, he obviously has retained relationships with those still at the studio, which perhaps explains, at least partially, how he’s privy to all of this information. Whatever the case, here are the teasers in question:

𝚈𝚘𝚞 𝚊𝚛𝚎 𝚜𝚘𝚖𝚎𝚘𝚗𝚎 𝚎𝚕𝚜𝚎. 𝙸 𝚊𝚖 𝚜𝚝𝚒𝚕𝚕 𝚛𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚝 𝚑𝚎𝚛𝚎 pic.twitter.com/V6J3Jz5eFG — Robert Bowling (@fourzerotwo) May 9, 2019

You guys are going to get me in trouble. — Robert Bowling (@fourzerotwo) May 9, 2019

For those out of the loop: the top tease is a clip from Operation Kingfish. In other words, a reference to Modern Warfare 3. Meanwhile, the second tweet references Ghost from Modern Warfare 2 and the third seems to all but confirm Modern Warfare 4 is real and coming this year. Interestingly, not every Call of Duty player is convinced though. Some actually think these teases are for Ghosts 2, which is possible, but seems unlikely at this point.

Lastly, as you can see, the first teaser makes note of October 8, 2019. Could this be the game’s release date? It’s a Tuesday and October, which certainly means it could be. But, for the moment, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt, like any unofficial information.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things Call of Duty. Is the next COD Modern Warfare 4? If so, do you plan on picking it up?

