Upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Modes Leaked

✖

A number of possible new modes for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone have been discovered by leaker @ModernWarzone. References to the modes were apparently found in the files for the two games following the mid-season update released on August 24th. According to @ModernWarzone, Warzone will see the addition of Pandemic/Outbreak, Armored Cargo/Truck Wars, Plunder: Fire Sale, and Zombie Royale. For Modern Warfare, files were found for Shipment/Shoot House and Realism Ground War Reinforce. It certainly seems like fans will have a lot to look forward to soon! The Tweet from @ModernWarzone can be found below.

Upcoming leaked #Warzone game modes: 1) Pandemic/Outbreak

2) Armored Cargo/Truck Wars

3) Plunder: Fire Sale

4) Zombie Royale Upcoming Leaked Multiplayer Modes: 1) Shiptember to Shootmember: All Shoot House. All Shipment. For a whole MONTH.

2) Realism Ground War Reinforce — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) August 25, 2020

In addition to these possible modes, it appears that Nightfall mode is also coming to Call of Duty: Warzone. Files related to Nightfall solos, duos, trios, and quads have also been discovered by @ModernWarzone.

Fans should keep in mind that leaks such as these are to be taken with a grain of salt. The @ModernWarzone Twitter account tends to be a fairly reliable source, but plans constantly change in the video game industry, and things don't always play out the way that they're expected to. It seems like these modes will appear in the game in the not-too-distant future, but until Activision and Infinity Ward make an official announcement, fans should temper their expectations.

Call of Duty fans have a lot to look forward to in the very near future, regardless! Yesterday saw the release of the mid-season update for Modern Warfare and Warzone. This week will also see the official reveal of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. That unveiling seems to be coming tomorrow, and fans will get a closer look at the game during the Gamescom digital event scheduled for Thursday.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone are currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited about these possible new modes? What are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.