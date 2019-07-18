Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Beta Release Dates Reportedly Leaked

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s multiplayer will be revealed on August 1, providing PS4, Xbox One, and PC players their first look at what Infinity Ward has cooking up for this year’s installment. That said, it looks like some further details will be shared alongside the reveal, such as dates for the multiplayer beta that Infinity Ward will host before launch in October.

According to YouTube channel The Gaming Revolution — which has been accurately leaking information pertaining to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare for awhile now — Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will indeed be getting a beta before release that will arrive on August 20, for PS4 owners. Other platforms will need to wait until August 27. In other words, PlayStation 4 players will once again be getting access to certain content seven days early.

Of course, this should be taken with a grain of salt, however, as previously mentioned, the channel has been a good source for leaks pertaining to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, so it clearly has some reliable sources.

Further details aren’t really divulged, but presumably it will be in-line with previous multiplayer betas. Thankfully, if we are indeed getting a beta at the end of August, then we will probably hear about it at the multiplayer reveal, which is right around the corner.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC when it releases worldwide on October 25. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.

“The stakes have never been higher as players take on the role of lethal Tier One operators in a heart-racing saga that will affect the global balance of power,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Developed by the studio that started it all, Infinity Ward delivers an epic reimagining of the iconic Modern Warfare series from the ground up.”

