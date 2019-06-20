Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Director Denies Reports Of Campaign Censorship

Last week, reports surfaced that claimed Infinity Ward was removing and censoring some of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s more “disturbing” content. That said, according to the game’s narrative director Taylor Kurosaki, this isn’t the case. There’s no censorship or anything even like censorship in the works. Rather, Infinity Ward is simply refining its vision of the game, which is a normal part of the development process. In other words, Infinity Ward is polishing and tweaking some content, not outright removing it or watering it down.

This isn’t a thing. Every medium- film, tv, games, art, iterates as they go, making the final product better. All we are doing is refining OUR vision. — Taylor Kurosaki (@taylorkurosaki) June 13, 2019

No. Never. — Taylor Kurosaki (@taylorkurosaki) June 17, 2019

Kurosaki goes on to note he doesn’t think anyone was trying to generate a fake news, but rather along the way the message of polish and continuing to finish morphed into censor.

I don’t think anyone tried to generate a fake story. Instead, “continuing to finish and polish the game” went through a giant game of telephone and ended up “censor.” It’s understandable, but wrong. — Taylor Kurosaki (@taylorkurosaki) June 17, 2019

That said, Kurosaki doesn’t outright deny changes are being made, just that they aren’t motivated by a quest to water down or cut the game’s more disturbing content. In other words, if something gets cut it’s because it doesn’t entirely match the game’s original vision or because it could be refined more, not because there’s some campaign to censor the game’s content.

As you will know, Infinity Ward has been pitching Call of Duty: Modern Warfare as a gritty, sometimes dark take on modern warfare and what it actually looks like. And this has been a big selling point for many players, who were concerned that Infinity Ward was walking some of this back.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC when it launches later this year on October 25 at the price point of $60. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming shooter, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the game by clicking right here.