Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Campaign Will Be Shown Off Soon

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare reveals so far have been focused solely on the game’s multiplayer mode. Nothing has been revealed publicly to give any indication of what the campaign will look like beyond some cinematic character appearances, but that should be changing “soon.” Infinity Ward developers confirmed on Twitter that a better look at the game’s story mode will be coming in the near future, though we still don’t know what form that reveal will take.

Infinity Ward’s studio narrative director Taylor Kurosaki was asked on Twitter several times whether the studio would be showing anything about the campaign like it did for the multiplayer mode. On each occasion, Kurosaki replied that the developers have something on the way. When it’ll be revealed is unknown though with only a “soon” to go off of.

Coming up. Soon. — Taylor Kurosaki (@taylorkurosaki) August 3, 2019

Yes. — Taylor Kurosaki (@taylorkurosaki) August 5, 2019

Kurosaki’s response to another user when pressed for more details about the campaign reveal confirmed again that we’ll see more familiar faces in Modern Warfare than the few that we’ve already seen. The same developer told Call of Duty fans in the past that we’ll be seeing more Modern Warfare characters than Captain Price, and the latest answer indicates that we’ll be seeing some of these in the pre-launch trailers and campaign previews.

Some campaign footage has already been shown off by Infinity Ward in the past – just not to the public. Closed doors previews of the game’s story mode showed to members of the press and others in media included scenes from two different perspectives. Call of Duty games occasionally switch back and forth between playable characters to fulfil different roles for parts big and small, so perhaps we’ll see even more than just the two seen so far. Those previews were also described as particularly graphic by some who attended which led some to believe that Infinity Ward was responding to criticisms by censoring the game ahead of its release, but Kurosaki responded to those claims as well to say the changes were just part of the normal development process.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare releases for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 25th.