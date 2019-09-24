Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Releases Campaign Trailer

Those looking forward to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare received a new trailer for Infinity Ward’s new game on Tuesday during PlayStation’s State of Play stream. We’ve seen several trailers prior to this one focused on different parts of the game like the multiplayer beta and other features, and today’s trailer took a look at the campaign mode for the first reveal of that feature that’s been seen publicly.

In the trailer, we see Captain Price and other recognizable members of the Modern Warfare cast going on a “business trip” to align themselves with rebel forces led by Farrah, a character who’s new to the series and was shown in past, private demos. There’s talks of chemical weaponry and questions of where to draw the line in war.

Videos by ComicBook.com

PlayStation’s State of Play stream seemed like a likely spot for the Modern Warfare trailer regardless of what it might feature given the relationship between Sony and Activision when it comes to Call of Duty games. The reveal of the trailer also made good on Activision’s promises from earlier in the month to show off different parts of the game before its launch.

A roadmap released on September 5th indicated that we’d see more of the game’s campaign by the end of September following the second weekend of the multiplayer beta. Also listed on the roadmap plans was the final reveal which will deal with the game’s Special Ops mode.

The road to launch for #ModernWarfare is in its final stretch. Gather your intel and get ready for the Open Beta next weekend. pic.twitter.com/agQvlqR4lC — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 5, 2019

Modern Warfare’s had its shared of controversies in the months leading up to its release with discussions centered around its multiplayer mode and the campaign. While the public has seen confirmations of certain well-known characters returning to the game, it hasn’t seen much at all about the campaign. A behind closed doors preview of the campaign elicited strong responses from some who cited uncomfortable situations with moral dilemmas found throughout the preview.

Infinity Ward has since discussed the nature of the game and how it is meant to present a different type of war than the past Modern Warfare games did. “The rules of engagement have changed” is a line heard within the trailer that sounds similar to some of the campaign demos showed off in those private sessions. You’ve got two different groups – Farrah who ranks high among rebel forces and Captain Price and co. – who must work together against a common threat. The trailer above and what’s been said about the demos so far hammered the idea that the soldiers won’t always know who their targets are.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare releases for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on October 25th.