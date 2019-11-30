New Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Ground War Map Revealed

Infinity Ward has revealed our first look at a brand new Ground War map coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare very soon. More specifically, the developer has unveiled a new Ground War map dubbed Port, which is poised to release on December 3 alongside the game’s first Battle Pass and Season 1. The reveal comes in the form of new gameplay footage, which was dished out to a variety of Call of Duty YouTubers who were able to get their hands on the map and the content of Season 1 last week, presumably at Infinity Ward’s studio in Woodland Hills, California.

As you would expect from a Ground War map, Port is pretty massive. In fact, just its C Flag area is Vacant from Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, which should delight fans who were disappointed by it now making the cut for the soft reboot. Below, you can view a still image of the map:

If you want to check out the map in action, well you have a variety of options, all of which show off the unique map where you’ll battle across shipping crates, cranes, and the streets in-between.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, like most Call of Duty games, set out on a mission to be different from the series’ past,” reads the opening of our review of the game. “Or rather, it wanted to be more of the same, more of the good old days, if that was the type of Call of Duty you were most familiar with. Gone was the futuristic, arcade-style gameplay that’s now been replaced with a more grounded and realistic approach to a first-person shooter that’s been likened more to Battlefield with a Call of Duty sheen to it. The result of this remodeling of the series resulted in a triumphant success for the franchise that builds on a classic experience and offers the best Call of Duty game in a long time even if it does experience familiar stumbles at times.”

Thanks, Charlie Intel.