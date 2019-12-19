New Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Map Has a Santa Easter Egg

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare players got some new content this week in the form of maps, game modes, and other releases as part of the first refresher for Modern Warfare’s first season. Part of that content included an Easter egg in the Winter Docks map that allows players to catch a brief glimpse of Santa’s sleigh flying through the air after players figure out the solution to a puzzle and perform the correct action. It’s a pretty light puzzle compared to the ones players are used to finding in the series’ Zombies mode, so it shouldn’t take much to see the Easter egg in action for yourself.

The Modern Warfare player and YouTuber PrestigeIsKey shared the video below that shows the community how to perform the Easter egg on the Winter Docs map. The Easter egg was first brought to the attention of players when Joel Emslie, studio art director at Infinity Ward, replied to the player after they posted a walkthrough of the map. Emslie responded to the walkthrough by asking “But can you find the easter egg?” which kicked off the hunt for the secret that’s outlined in the video below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To solve the puzzle and make the Easter egg happen, all you have to do is find the room with a Christmas tree in it which also contains a bulletin board and a note posted by the VFX team. The note references Santa’s sleigh and asks “What time are you planning on leaving?” Right next to that note is a board of keys with one labeled “Sleigh” hanging in the twelfth spot.

After seeing that, you might already know what to do with the information if you’ve explored the Winter Dock map. Head outside to find the clock tower, and once the clock strikes 12, shoot the weathervane above it. The result is the scene from the video above which was clipped in the YouTuber’s video below.

Interestingly enough, this isn’t even the only Easter egg in the new map. Emslie responded to the content creator’s tweet when they shared the video to say that there’s another Easter egg to be discovered, and it’s not the one where players can fling snowballs at each other.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Season One refresher update is now live with this map and more. To see everything that’s new, you can check out the full patch notes here.