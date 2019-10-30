Call of Duty: Modern Warfare DLC Maps Reportedly Revealed

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is now available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and it’s already made a massive $600 million in three days. In short, it’s a huge success. However, it hasn’t been the smoothest launch for the first-person shooter. At launch, it struggled with some server issues, and since then there’s been a lot of talk about the game’s maps, with many fans expressing their displeasure with the game’s lineup of maps, which they claim encourage camping. That said, players who aren’t enjoying the current offering of maps will be happy to see that Infinity Ward — reportedly — has plenty more coming, including some fan favorites.

Over on YouTube, TheGamingRevoYT has revealed the maps they heard are coming to the game via their sources. And, as you may know, the YouTube channel has been a reliable source of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare leaks for months now. In other words, there’s a good chance these maps could be coming to the game. When they will be added, who knows, but hopefully we’ll start to see some before the end of the year. Anyway, here are the maps the YouTuber says are coming to the game — for free — as DLC:

Boneyard

Broadcast — 6v6

Crash — 6v6

Scrapyard — 6v6

Terminal — 6v6

Rust — 6v6 and Gunfight

Wet Work — 6v6

Vacant — 6v6

Caged

Farah

Hook

Four unnamed Ground War maps

Three gunfight maps

As you can see, there’s quite a few classic maps listed here that should win over many fans who aren’t digging the new maps, a lot of which abandon the three-lane design that has dominated Call of Duty in recent years.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the best-selling first-person shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the game by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Are you enjoying the new installment of Call of Duty? What do you think of this list of leaked maps?

