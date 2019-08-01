Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Multiplayer Trailer Revealed

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s first full multiplayer trailer released on Thursday amid the big livestream reveal. It’s a flashy montage of killstreaks and customized weapons set to the tune of Metallica, and it’s just about as “Call of Duty” as a trailer can get. This trailer transitions players into the best look at the game’s multiplayer that they’d seen at this point, at least until the stream that followed showed off even more.

The latest trailer can be seen above as it opens with operatives descending onto a dark map before taking out the opposition in methodical fashion. Cutting out all the lights, the crew puts on their night vision goggles, a new feature which will play a huge part in the game’s night maps that’ll help fill out the map rotation. From there, the “Enter Sandman” kicks in, and every time you think the trailer has shown you all it can, it’s got something else to show off.

If you’re not currently watching the livestream, you’re missing out on much more than just the trailer above. The multiplayer reveal from Activision and Infinity Ward will be going over all kinds of different multiplayer modes like Gunfight and other competitions between streamers that joined the event. Check here to find out how you can watch it if you aren’t already, and if you end up missing the stream, you’ll be able to find it afterwards through Twitch and Call of Duty’s other streaming channels.

The official Call of Duty Twitter account has also been keeping followers up to speed on its reveals with previews like the one below that shows off the game’s Gunsmith feature.

The most robust weapon customization in Call of Duty history.



This is #ModernWarfare's new Gunsmith.

From attending a Call of Duty multiplayer event prior to Thursday’s reveal, we were able to see more of this Gunsmith features as well as other parts of the game that were detailed in our hands-on experience reflection. We also got to see each one of Modern Warfare’s Killstreaks in action, one of which is indeed a nuke that you caught a glimpse of at the end of the trailer.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare releases for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on October 25th.