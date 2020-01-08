Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Teases Future Operators

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare hit PS4, Xbox One, and PC back in October, and when it arrived, it did so with many operators. However, since launch, there’s been a lack of operators, and while they aren’t at the top of the list of demands for many fans, there are players of the first-person shooter who want to see more. More specifically, see more military-style operators in the game. Taking to Reddit, Infinity Ward’s art director responded to fans requesting this, confirming in the process that more operators are on the way.

According to the developer, work is already begun on new operators, including ones that have more of a military theme to them. Further, the developer noted that these will be all new operators rather than just military-style skins for the current host of operators, which perhaps explains why it’s taking so long. After all, making new operators means new animations, making sure they fit into the meta, and much more.

Unfortunately, this is where the details dry up. At the moment, there’s no word when these operators will arrive. Further, additional descriptive details are also not disclosed. However, if they are in the work right now, we should hear more about them sooner rather than later given the rate at which Infinity Ward makes its way through its content pipeline.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, like most Call of Duty games, set out on a mission to be different from the series’ past. Or rather, it wanted to be more of the same, more of the good old days, if that was the type of Call of Duty you were most familiar with,” reads the opening of our review of the game. “Gone was the futuristic, arcade-style gameplay that’s now been replaced with a more grounded and realistic approach to a first-person shooter that’s been likened more to Battlefield with a Call of Duty sheen to it. The result of this remodeling of the series resulted in a triumphant success for the franchise that builds on a classic experience and offers the best Call of Duty game in a long time even if it does experience familiar stumbles at times.”