Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Reveals Big PS4 Exclusive Content

Today, during PlayStation’s new State of Play presentation — which most notably revealed the release date for The Last of Us Part II — Infinity Ward and Activision revealed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s campaign trailer, which provides a look at the PS4, Xbox One, and PC game’s single-player story. Further, the pair also revealed some of the exclusive content PlayStation 4 players can look forward to. More specifically, the end of the trailer teased that a new Special Ops Mode for the game will provide exclusive content for PS4 players for up to a whole year. The new Special Ops Survival Mode can be seen in the trailer above around the 2:16 mark.

According to Infinity Ward and Activision, the content will be a timed exclusive, but a lengthy one, with Xbox One and PC players not getting the mode until October 1, 2020. Now, it’s important to note that the campaign, multiplayer and general Special Ops mode will be in the game at launch, for every platform. It’s the Survival Mode within Special Ops that will be exclusive to PS4 players for a whole year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you may know, this announcement comes on the tail of Activision and Infinity Ward announcing that post-launch maps and modes will launch on every platform at the same time, getting rid of a long-running post-launch content strategy of releasing modes and maps after launch on one platform before releasing it on the others. In other words, it looked like the series was finally moving on from locking substantial content behind timed platform exclusivity walls, but well, here we are.

Previously, the pair teased PS4 players will have a “day one advantage” over other platforms. At the time, it was ambiguous what this meant, but this could have been what was being referred to. Or maybe it’s just a piece of the “day one advantage.” For now, all we can do is wait for more information.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is set to release worldwide later this year on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming first-person shooter, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the game by clicking right here.