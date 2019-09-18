Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Teases “Exciting Day 1 Advantage” for PS4 Players

Today, Activision and Infinity Ward announced that all of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s post-launch content will release simultaneously across PS4, Xbox One, and PC, marking an end to a 12-year period of platforms getting post-launch content before their competition. As you may know, in recent years, it’s been the PS4 getting post-launch content before it hits Xbox One and PC. That all said, while PS4 won’t be getting post-launch content early, it’s partnership with the game remains, and this partnership will provide exclusives for PlayStation.

Teasing what PS4 players can look forward to, Activision and Infinity Ward noted that PS4 players will be getting an “exciting day one advantage.” What this means, isn’t clear, but, well, PlayStation 4 players can look forward to something exclusive on the game’s launch.

“In addition, Call of Duty is excited to continue its partnership with PlayStation, including last weekend’s PS4 debut of the Modern Warfare Open Beta as well as the recent PS4 exclusive 2v2 Alpha. But the best is yet to come. For the very first time in our partnership with PlayStation, PS4 players will have an exciting Day 1 advantage. More details on how Call of Duty will continue to support PlayStation as the best place to play Modern Warfare will be rolled out soon.”

There’s a good chance there’s nothing much to this. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if we’re simply looking at Supply Drops, an unlock token, or an exclusive weapon skin. In other words, something largely meaningless. That said, the fact the pair refer to the advantage as exciting suggests there may be something to it, yet again, this could simply be marketing speak.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC when it launches worldwide on October 25, priced at $60. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports.

For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated first-person shooter, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our previous and extensive coverage of the game, by clicking right here. And of course, expect plenty more Call of Duty: Modern Warfare coverage in the build up to release.