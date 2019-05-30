Call of Duty: Modern Warfare PS4, Xbox One, and PC Cross-Play Confirmed

Today, as promised, Activision and Infinity Ward revealed this year’s Call of Duty: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, a soft reboot of 2007’s Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. Further, the pair revealed that the game will release on October 25 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. And that’s not all. It’s also been confirmed that the game will feature cross-play across all platforms at launch, making it one of the few games to have cross-play between PS4 and Xbox One. In addition to cross-play, the game will also utilize a brand-new engine that will deliver an immersive and photo-realistic experience, according to Activison. In other words, it’s about to be the best-looking Call of Duty to date.

“This is an all-new Modern Warfare reimagined in every way,” said Dave Stohl, co-Studio Head, Infinity Ward. “We are creating an emotionally charged experience that’s inspired by the headlines in the world today, where the rules are grey and battle lines are blurred. Players will join a varied cast of international special forces and freedom fighters in gripping and heart-pounding missions through iconic European cities and volatile expanses of the Middle East. It’s intense, it’s exciting, and we can’t wait for our fans to play this October.”

“Every design decision has been made with our players in mind,” added Patrick Kelly, Creative Director and co-Studio Head, Infinity Ward. “With the launch of Modern Warfare, we’re taking steps to unite the community. First, we plan for Modern Warfare to be played together across PC and console through cross-play support. Second, we’re eliminating the traditional season pass, so that we can deliver more free maps and content as well as post-launch events to all players. This is just the beginning – there’s much more to come.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which tells a brand-new story despite being a reboot of sorts, will release on October 25 via the aforementioned systems. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port.

