Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Confirms Popular Feature Is Returning Soon

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare hit PS4, Xbox One, and PC back in November with a ton of content and features to keep players happy at launch. However, months later, players of the 2019 game are now increasingly hungry for more content and features to be added to the game. Thankfully, one former feature is getting ready to be added back into the game.

More specifically, Infinity Ward has revealed that the Gunfight Tournaments feature will be returning at some point. When exactly, wasn’t divulged, but the developer did make it seem like it could be soon. As you may remember, the Gunfight Tournaments feature was actually put out in beta form back in November, however, we haven’t seen it since, presumably suggesting that Infinity Ward has been hard at work on it.

That said, according to the developer on Twitter, after a few bugs are fixed, the feature should be ready, along with additional new rewards that Infinity Ward, unfortunately, doesn’t reveal any more details on.

They’ll be back! We’re fixing a few bugs here and there along with working on adding some new rewards. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) January 8, 2020

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of any additional ports.

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, like most Call of Duty games, set out on a mission to be different from the series’ past. Or rather, it wanted to be more of the same, more of the good old days, if that was the type of Call of Duty you were most familiar with,” reads the opening of our review of the game. “Gone was the futuristic, arcade-style gameplay that’s now been replaced with a more grounded and realistic approach to a first-person shooter that’s been likened more to Battlefield with a Call of Duty sheen to it. The result of this remodeling of the series resulted in a triumphant success for the franchise that builds on a classic experience and offers the best Call of Duty game in a long time even if it does experience familiar stumbles at times.”