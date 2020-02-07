Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Has More Surprises Left, Teases Activision

According to Activision, it and developer Infinity Ward still have some Call of Duty: Modern Warfare surprises left in the chamber that will be revealed in the coming months. The tease came during the former’s new earnings call, where it was also confirmed that a new Call of Duty game is releasing this year. More specifically, the mega games maker noted that it “intends to build great content for the long haul,” in reference to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. And this initiative will begin with Season 2, which is poised to go live later this month. Further, capping of this sentiment, Activision noted that it has “more surprises” to come regarding 2019’s Call of Duty game.

Unfortunately, no further details were spilled, but the tease does come on the back of battle royale rumors heating up again. The latest claim about the long-rumored mode is that it will launch alongside Season 2 as a standalone, free-to-play experience from Raven Software, a studio dedicated to the franchise. Now, whether this is true or not, who knows, but it’s certainly not the first time we’ve heard about a battle royale mode. In fact, it’s actually leaked multiple times. In other words, we know it’s real in some capacity, but it remains to be seen whether we’ll ever actually get our hands on it.

Elsewhere during the investors call, Activision boasted that the title’s in-game monetization has led to higher in-game revenue and engagement compared to Black Ops 4. Meanwhile, the removal of things like the Season Pass and Supply Drop has also led to a substantial uptick in player engagement.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports.

For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on 2019's best-selling game, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to drop a comment or two with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there