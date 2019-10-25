Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Update Adds Two Highly Requested Modes

A new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update has gone live on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and it most notably adds both Ground War and Free for All to the new first-person shooter. As you may know, Infinity Ward previously said Ground War was coming to the game today, but it made no mention of Free for All, which fans have been asking for in droves, second to only Ground War request. In addition to adding the two new modes to the game, a small patch has also been issued to all platforms.

Aa you would expect, given that the game only launched 15 hours ago, means the patch isn’t very meaty, but it does feature a slab of fixes and improvements that aren’t as exciting as the new modes, but will certainly please some players. You can check out the full patch notes below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Backend fixes to help prevent against crashing across all platforms – if you experience a crash, please let us know

Fix for a bug where players could earn more points when shooting specific vehicles while having Pointman equipped

Improved ADS while using weapons without scopes on Xbox

In some instances, some players were not able to complete the Highway mission due to an exfil bug

Fix for the “Best of the Best” challenge not tracking progress

Fix for the “Elite Sniper” challenge not displaying the correct description

Fix for various camos not unlocking during progression

Fix for the unlock criteria for the “Double Cross” reticle not progressing past 4

Fix for the description and requirements needed to unlock some optic scopes in Gunsmith

Fix for an exploit in Gunsmith when using mouse and keyboard

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the new Call of Duty, be sure to peruse all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to let me know over there. Are you enjoying Modern Warfare?