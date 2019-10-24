Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Announces Big Multiplayer Change Following Early Feedback

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on PS4, Xbox One, and PC is already available in some parts of the world as Infinity Ward and Activision slowly but surely make it through the game’s global launch. And, as a result, Infinity Ward is already getting feedback on the game, which it’s making some changes based off of, before the game even goes live in the United States. More specifically, the developer has announced a substantial multiplayer change involving night maps is coming to the first-person shooter.

According to Infinity Ward, it has heard feedback on the night time maps from players, and thus it’s removing all night maps from rotation. Infinity Ward notes they will be made available in a separate playlist that is presumably all night time maps or the full day and night map rotation. The developer also reveals that it’s going to be removing the minimap from hardcore modes.

“We’re deploying an update that removes all night maps from rotation,” writes Infinity Ward over on Twitter. “We’ll add them back in as a separate playlist at a later time. We’re also removing the minimap from all hardcore modes

We’re deploying an update that removes all night maps from rotation. We’ll add them back in as a separate playlist at a later time. We’re also removing the minimap from all hardcore modes. #ModernWarfare — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) October 24, 2019

As you would expect, most fans are receptive to the changes, but, of course, others aren’t very pleased. Further, while there doesn’t seem to be any complaint about the minimap change, there’s still plenty of players asking for red dots (enemy location indicators) to be added. However, for the moment, Infinity Ward hasn’t announced any changes in this regard.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be available worldwide for PS4, Xbox One, and PC come midnight PST. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the shooter by clicking right here.

