Sims 4 Confirms Incoming Fix for Widespread Pregnancy Glitches & More

The Sims 4 recently got a pretty big base game update, adding a new and improved inventory system and more. But like many big updates for the life sim, it had some unintended consequences. Shortly after the free base game update went live, Simmers started reporting a variety of issues related to pregnancy in The Sims 4. Now, EA confirms a fix for this and other new bugs is in the works, with the first round of fixes set to deploy alongside the new Enchanted by Nature expansion release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s no secret that The Sims franchise has a dedicated fan base. However, Simmers are more than aware of the games’ penchant for pesky bugs. Some might be entertaining, but others are frustrating and even game-breaking. Most new updates introduce new bugs even as they work to fix existing ones. This is especially true for gamers who use a lot of mods with The Sims 4. But even unmodded “vanilla” The Sims 4 games are being impacted by several pregnancy-related glitches after the July 1st update.

For many simmers, family life is an integral part of the game

The EA forums are chock-full of reported concerns about The Sims 4 pregnancy bugs since the latest update. Thankfully, the developer has confirmed its aware of these issues. Unlike some longstanding concerns, the glitch will be resolved ASAP. According to a new post in the official The Sims Discord, EA is “actively investigating issues related to Sim pregnancy.”

While the team hasn’t found a solution for this particular issue just yet, two other glitches will be fixed with the July 10th update alongside the new Enchanted By Nature expansion pack release. The confirmed fixes will resolve issues with drag & drop for cleaning and the pesky problem where the hobby board keeps disappearing. As of now, we don’t know for sure if the pregnant Sim glitches will also be fixed in time for Enchanted by Nature. But, we do at least know that EA is aware and working to find a fix.

If you’ve been struggling with your 100 Baby Challenge in The Sims 4 after that last update, you’re not alone. According to the EA Forums, there are several new issues with pregnant Sims, which EA is actively investigating. Here are the confirmed bugs with fixes in progress, so you can check to see if the problems you’ve run into are already being worked on or if it’s time to submit your own Sims 4 bug report.

The “Try for baby” Interaction is currently missing in the sims 4

Pregnancy Tests Unavailable

Many Simmers are reporting that the option to take a pregnancy test after trying for a baby just isn’t showing up. This looks to be impacting gamers who don’t use mods as well as those who do.

Baby Bump Not Showing

Another current issue is that pregnant Sims aren’t actually showing a baby bump. While Sims are still technically pregnant, they don’t look pregnant in the game. For those who like immersive, realistic gameplay, this is a frustrating issue with family-focused playthroughs.

Unable to Try for Baby

Perhaps most frustrating of all, the “Try for Baby” interaction has vanished for many Simmers. Without this option, it’s pretty difficult for your Sims to actually get pregnant unless you opt to use the scientific approach.

These three known bugs with pregnancy in The Sims 4 after the July 1st update are under investigation. If you’re experiencing something new related to pregnancy in The Sims 4, you can submit a bug report via the EA Forums. As these glitches are actively being investigated, a fix should hopefully arrive soon, if not alongside the other upcoming fixes for the July 10th release of Enchanted by Nature.