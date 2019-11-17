Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Player Discovers Incredible New Way to Shoot Down UAVs

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has been available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC since last month, yet players are still learning how to do some incredible new things in the game. For example, you can take down a UAV with a care package. You have to be the luckiest person in the world, but you can do it. Taking to Reddit, one player recently shared a short gameplay clip of theirs that features them shooting an anti-aircraft rocket at a UAV, only to be blocked by a care package falling from the sky. But, rather than blow up, the care package was sent flying right into the UAV, which then blew up itself. No, really. Whether this is supposed to happen, who knows, but even a developer from Infinity Ward was blown away in the comments section, suggesting blowing up UAV’s with care packages is not a slick gameplay feature.

As you would expect, the post shot up on the game’s Reddit page, and rightfully so, it’s the craziest thing the page has seen since the game launched.

Blowing up UAVs with care packages isn’t the only thing players recently discovered. One player also found out that ATVs are deadly when on the rooftop of a skyscraper. That’s right, ATVs aren’t just a means of transportation, they are also incredibly advanced, deadly weapons for snipers to use.

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, like most Call of Duty games, set out on a mission to be different from the series’ past,” reads the opening from our official review of the game. “Or rather, it wanted to be more of the same, more of the good old days, if that was the type of Call of Duty you were most familiar with. Gone was the futuristic, arcade-style gameplay that’s now been replaced with a more grounded and realistic approach to a first-person shooter that’s been likened more to Battlefield with a Call of Duty sheen to it. The result of this remodeling of the series resulted in a triumphant success for the franchise that builds on a classic experience and offers the best Call of Duty game in a long time even if it does experience familiar stumbles at times.”