Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Reportedly Has A Battle Royale Mode

According to a new rumor, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will have a battle royale mode. Since the rumor surfaced, developer Infinity Ward has addressed it, however, it refuses to confirm or reject it, and rather has rolled out the classic “no comment.” More specifically, YouTuber TheGamingRevolution — a decently sized channel — claims they know somebody who’s in the know, and that person claims a battle royale mode is cooking up.

According to said source, the battle royale mode currently features a massive 152 players and map that is not 2x the size of Black Ops 4’s Blackout, but 3x the size. Again, pretty massive. And while this is how big the map will be, 152 players isn’t the end goal for Infinity Ward; rather the team is aiming for 200 players in the mode, which again, would be a very impressive feat.

That said, take this with a grain of salt. Not only is it unofficial information, but it doesn’t line up with what we’ve heard about the game. For one, there’s been previous reports that suggests the opposite: that there is no battle royale mode. Further, we do know the game features a campaign, a co-op mode, and multiplayer. In other words, it’s unclear where Infinity Ward is finding the resources to make a battle royale mode, unless it’s being shipped out to an external developer.

That said, the source claims this is a rather new development, which is why previous reports said there was no battle royale mode. Meanwhile, when a fan brought up the rumor to Infinity Ward’s Art Director, Joel Emslie, the developer rolled out “no comment.”

Of course, no comment is a comment in itself, and it seems to suggest there’s something to the claim. But, at the same time, it’s far from a confirmation of anything.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and poised to release worldwide on October 25. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports.

For more news, media, and information on the upcoming soft reboot of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the first-person shooter by clicking right here.