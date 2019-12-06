Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Servers Are Down [UPDATE]

UPDATE: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s servers are back up online alongside the servers of other Call of Duty titles. If you’re still having issues, try restarting your game.

ORIGINAL: According to an amassing amount of reports from players on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s servers are down. At the moment of publishing, developer Infinity Ward hasn’t acknowledged the issue, but that will likely change as more users report issues. As a result, for now, it’s unclear what the problem is or when a solution will arrive. That said, usually when these type of widespread outages occur, it’s hours before the servers stabilize. In other words, if you planned on playing the game’s multiplayer tonight, well, you may want to pack it in or playing something else.

The best-selling first-person shooter hasn’t had widespread server issues like this since it launched and was rushed with millions of players all trying to hop online at the same time. In other words, this could be an influx issue. If that’s the case, it should remedy itself sooner rather than later, depending on how severe the demand is on the servers. However, this is unlikely the problem given that it’s a weekday night.

Interestingly, users have also been reporting that servers are down for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 across multiple platforms, which indicates Infinity Ward has a much bigger problem on its hands.

The one night this week I can play at length and the freaking @CallofDuty servers go down! Just my luck! @ATVIAssist — Josh Snapp (@snapp_josh) December 6, 2019

Modern warfare is down. Played about 5 games, horrible sound issues and consistent lag issues. Now the servers are down. Hopefully they are restarting. #activision #ModernWarfare #CallofDuty #seasonone # — Automate_This (@Automate_this) December 6, 2019

Again, we will keep you updated as Infinity Ward reveals salient new information pertaining to the problem. However, for now, neither it nor Activision have acknowledged the issue, which isn’t just impacting multiple platforms, but multiple regions.