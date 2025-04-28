Pokemon TCG Pocket’s New Mass Outbreak Event Features Fighting-types and Free Shop Tickets

A new Mass Outbreak event is now live in Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket. From now through May 3rd at 10:59 p.m. PT, players can expect to see Rare Picks and Bonus Picks that put a focus on Fighting-type Pokemon. Rare Picks will give players a chance at cards like Lucario ex, Machamp, and Machop from the Shining Revelry themed boosters. However, players can expect to see cards from others as well, including Pokemon like Stonjourner from Mythical Island and Hitmontop from Space-Time Smackdown. For players that haven’t had any luck locating some of these cards, or for those building a Fighting-type deck, this should be a nice opportunity.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During the Mass Outbreak event, Pokemon TCG Pocket will also have some limited-time missions to complete. Players will get rewards such as Shop Tickets and Wonder Hourglasses for completing various missions. For example, players that collect 15 Fighting-type cards before the event’s end will receive 7 Shop Tickets and 4 Wonder Hourglasses. It’s a nice incentive to participate, especially with a new set arriving in the game later this week.

the new mass outbreak event puts a focus on cards such as lucario ex

Lucario ex is actually a pretty strong card to build a Fighting-type deck around. For three Fighting-type Energy, Lucario’s Aura Sphere does 100 Damage to the opponent’s Pokemon, as well as another 30 damage to one on the bench. There’s no discard cost either, meaning once Lucario is powered up, it’s going to keep inflicting pain on the opponent’s bench until it gets taken out. With an HP of 150, Lucario ex is a very solid Fighting-type, and the added chance of getting one during the Mass Outbreak event is pretty nice.

Lucario ex might be the big highlight during this event, but Machamp is no slouch either. The card’s Power Press move does 70 damage for just two Fighting-type Energy, and that number increases to 120 if you attach two more Energy. Like Lucario, the card also has an HP of 150, making it a beast of a Pokemon to have in a deck once it gets going. Unfortunately, it does take a little bit longer to evolve and get into play compared with Lucario ex, since Machamp is a Stage 2 Pokemon.

RELATED: I Need Pokemon Champions to Learn from Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Mistake

Celestial Guardians is the next big set coming to Pokemon TCG Pocket, and it will arrive on April 30th. This time around, the developers are putting a focus on content that first appeared in the Alola region from Pokemon Sun and Moon. That means a bunch of new Pokemon that have yet to appear in the game, as well as several Trainers that debuted in that generation. In a first for the game, Celestial Guardians will feature at least one Immersive Support card. The card shown features Lillie, one of the biggest characters from Pokemon Sun and Moon. Lillie actually just had a big role in the physical Pokemon TCG’s Journey Together expansion, so fans of the character have had a lot to celebrate lately!

Do you plan on participating in this Mass Outbreak event? Are you excited for the next set in Pokemon TCG Pocket? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!