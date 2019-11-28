Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Turns On Double XP Ahead of Season 1 Launch

On December 3rd, the biggest free content drop in Call of Duty history will arrive in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare as Season 1 officially kicks off. To commemorate the occasion, Activision has announced a Double XP event for the game, lasting now through December 2nd! The event is meant to help push players into the highest Rank possible before all officers have their Ranks “refreshed” when Season 1 begins.

As previously detailed by Comicbook.com, when Season 1 begins, all Modern Warfare players that have reached Officer Status (over Rank 56) will have their Ranks reset to Rank 55. However, your Rank and ribbons will be locked and memorialized for bragging rights (and bragging rights last forever!). All weapons and blueprints, including the Hush for reaching Rank 56 and the O.G. for reaching Rank 155, will be retained. Currently, the cap is Rank 155, so for those who have yet to achieve that goal, Activision is giving one final push to help them cross the finish line!

Players that want to make it to Rank 155 before it comes to an end should keep in mind that double XP won’t be earned through missions or challenges, despite the fact that the latter tends to be the best way to climb the Ranks. However, since double XP is earned through multiplayer matches, players can go for ribbons like the Winner Ribbon Challenge, which is achieved by getting 10 public matchmaking wins. In this case, they’ll earn the double XP from the matches themselves while also getting big XP by earning that ribbon.

According to Activision, double XP does not stack during the event, so players that have Double XP tokens and Double Weapon XP tokens will want to save them for the start of Season 1. The new season will offer players a plethora of content, including new multiplayer maps, new Ground War maps, new modes, new weapons and more. Progression in the Enlisted Ranks (Ranks 1-55) will remain the same, but the new season will offer 100 new ribbons for players in the Officer Ranks to acquire through new challenges.

The Double XP event ends December 2nd at 10 AM PT / 6 PM UK. Have you reached Rank 155 yet? Do you plan on taking advantage of the event to get there? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!