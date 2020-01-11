Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Update Will Fix One of Its Worst Exploits

One of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s most frustrating exploits to go up against is getting fixed in a future update, Infinity Ward has confirmed. The exploit in question has been dubbed the “slide cancel” by the Call of Duty community and has been around in past games before appearing once again in Modern Warfare. The developer didn’t give a specific timeframe for when it’ll be fixed but said that a solution was indeed in the works.

This slide cancel exploit involves cancelling the very end of a slide so that players can pop back up with their weapons at the ready while still getting the benefits of sliding around. Sliding typically has a recovery period at the end of the animation, but players have once again found a way to bypass that recovery state and get an advantage in gunfights by using the exploit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Videos like the one below (via Dot Esports) show how the exploit works and how it could be beneficial to someone in a match.

Anyone who’s faced this exploit and has been frustrated by it can rest easier now though since Infinity Ward has acknowledged the exploit and said it’s going to be fixed. A Trello board that’s been set up for the game listed some of the most pressing bugs and exploits that are being worked on similar to how other developers have shared their plans with players for different games. Included in the “Multiplayer Known Issues” section was a card for the slide cancel exploit and a promise of a fix.

It said the exploit will be “Fixed in a future update,” though it didn’t provide specifics on when that fix will be implemented.

Our first community update for 2020 is now live! Click the link to our blog to get details on what we’re working on, known issues we’re tracking, and more! #ModernWarfarehttps://t.co/DdkT71sn1T pic.twitter.com/fWWYKrJmZz — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) January 10, 2020

Infinity Ward’s acknowledgement of this bug and many more was just part of the plans for the community update that was shared this week. The same update also went over some of the other changes that are coming to the game soon including a Gunfight 3v3 mode that’ll be released at some point.