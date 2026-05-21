The abundance of great AAA titles over the last two years has made plenty of other excellent games easy to miss. Shining indie debuts across genres have provided amazing experiences, with many of them often having unique spins on what players might expect. Many of these hidden gems are just as enjoyable today, making them perfect to pick up and try if you’re looking for a fresh adventure this year.

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Already, a number of stellar games in 2026 aren’t receiving nearly enough attention as they deserve, even in their earliest stages. Games like Esoteric Ebb, Sovereign’s Tower, Replaced, and more must-play indie titles releasing this year have outstanding potential to shine in their respective genres. Other games from the past couple of years fulfill this same role, and can be still be appreciated to their fullest for how they stand out from other big launches.

5. Dungeons of Hinterberg

Courtesy of Microbird Games

A captivating art style can be immediately interesting, a point that Dungeons of Hinterberg makes from the moment you start it up. This action-adventure game has a wonderful visual aesthetic, with cell-shaded characters and environments that makes its Alps setting pop. Almost like reading a graphic novel, this game takes you to the Austrian Alps where you can explore the vast mountains to investigate titular dungeon areas.

This game is a mixture of fun, almost Legend of Zelda-like combat, where special abilities are gained from meeting new people and mingling with locals. Forming relationships helps you get stronger, but this game is just as much about puzzle and problem solving as it is about combat situations. Navigating the Alps and their distinct biomes can be an intellectual challenge, with plenty of hurdles you’re able to overcome through the spells you learn.

In many ways, games like Dungeons of Hinterberg were the start of indie titles surpassing AAA with the likes of Hollow Knight: Silksong or Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, simply for being very genuine with its presentation. The dedication to strong visuals, interesting characters, and even New Game+ systems and a satisfying core gameplay loop keeps this game in contention as a really underrated experience. The balance between exploration and interaction with NPCs makes this game feel just as much like the vacation presented through its story.

4. Another Crab’s Treasure

On its surface, Another Crab’s Treasure seems like a watered down version of the Dark Souls series, but the game has just as much depth and variety as FromSoftware’s iconic IP. With Overwhelmingly Positive reviews on Steam, this title has you play as Kril the hermit crab on a desperate journey to buy back your original shell. The Soulslike combat is not as punishing as the titles Another Crab’s Treasure is inspired by, making it a great entry point for those looking to jump into their first action RPG.

As you explore vast oceanic regions, you’ll learn Umami Techniques to gain additional combat skills, diversifying your play style based on your preferences. The “builds” from this game from the trash you collect, with wearing certain objects acting like your armor to withstand enemy hits. A large number of bosses in Another Crab’s Treasure provide a great challenge, but it’s how the game turns the typical Soulslike loop into something whimsical and accessible that makes it special. The cutesy character designs also help, working as a first Soulslike experience for many players.

3. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is one of the most fascinating Metroidvania titles in recent years, becoming a spiritual successor to an IP that had its remake cancelled unceremoniously. This game has a fascinating take on the genre, creating a world trapped in time with a variety of landmarks, regions, and connected characters. The story revolves around Persian mythology, with a stylized aesthetic that makes almost every quest worth investigating.

In true Metroidvania fashion, the appeal of this world is finding new abilities and defeating powerful enemies to unlock new skills. The collectibles and upgrades across Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown‘s world are vast, with some being locked behind difficult platforming segments. There’s a little something for everyone in this title, with complex combo systems and character builds that make the game’s combat more similar to Devil May Cry than something like Castlevania.

Unique Time Powers change the game in a number of ways, giving you incentive to fully explore the many layers of the Mount Qaf setting. This game is almost the textbook definition of a hidden gem, not only from its gorgeous visuals but also from the well designed mechanics through balanced gameplay. Simply put, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown feels fun to play, with tasteful puzzles and satisfying platforming rounded out a diverse title that you might try to 100% before putting down.

2. South of Midnight

Full of stop-motion animation, South of Midnight is a feast for the eyes, presenting an action-adventure story set deep in the American South, a unique setting across any games. This title is almost like a playable folktale, where you learn to weave an ancient power to help mend spiritual bonds across the lands you call home. Playing as main character Hazel, you’ll learn to navigate a Southern gothic world full of living memories that carry the weight of families and history from the past.

The strong mythology of this folklore-steeped setting is combined with solid third-person action, with standard hack-and-slash mechanics enhanced through one of gaming’s best soundtracks from the last few years. The sound design of South of Midnight cannot be overlooked, with music kicking in at just the right time to give weight to new encounters. Parkour and combat give way to platforming similar to Jak and Daxter or other early classics, adding to the nostalgic feel the game is already trying to convey.

1. Mouthwashing

Although it can easily be beaten in just a few hours, Mouthwashing will stay with you long after the credits roll. This horror game is not just a hidden gem, but a must-play for fans of Silent Hill and other psychological titles. This sci-fi game is a first-person horror adventure, as you follow the perspective of two crewmates of the Tulpar transport ship, that gets stranded in the vastness of deep space. The descent into madness is isometric, as the narrative bounces between different time frames to unravel what really happened.

The small tasks of gameplay are punctuated with meaning, with diverse changes in your environment slowly making the dread worse and worse. This game is a true exploration of complex themes and dark topics, challenging players to think about each character and the experiences they have caused. Without spoiling anything, the story of this game is harrowing, and worth going into without prior information. The atmosphere and narrative structure gives this game a definitive feel unlike almost any other horror game, letting its story grip you without letting go.

In a time where many indie horror titles are filled with jump scares or similar settings, Mouthwashing stands out as something truly unique. The ideas on display in this title are impactful, different, and more than worthy of the moniker “hidden gem.”

What games from the past two years did you enjoy the most? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!