Warhammer Fans Are Getting A Wild 2D Assassin Experience With Age Of Sigmar: Deathmaster

The Warhammer franchise has been a wildly expansive one over the years, with the tabletop strategy game gradually becoming a massive franchise that spans different eras and genres across gaming, literature, and proposed big-screen adaptations. The fantasy theme of the “Age of Sigmar” setting gives the franchise some brutal versions of some classic archetypes, with different factions vying for control of the lands, making for an easy justification for the constant battles that make up much of the franchise’s game adaptations.

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The 2026 Warhammer Skulls event has been a promising one for fans, with multiple game confirmations whetting player appetites. Alongside the RPG Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters getting a confirmed sequel and the revelation that more Warhammer games are coming to mobile platforms, the most exciting development might be the announcement of Old Skull Games’ Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Deathmaster. A fusion of a 2D platformer with a brutal stealth game, there’s a lot to be excited for with Deathmaster whether or not you’re an avid Warhammer fan.

Age of Sigmar: Deathmaster Gives Warhammer Fans A New Perspective On The Skaven

Developed by Old Skull Games and published by Dotemu, Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Deathmaster is a dark fantasy take on the assassin gameplay archetypes seen in other properties like Thief or Dishonored. The game follows Ratman Vihneek, an aspiring archkiller who is tasked with killing his way up the ranks of Clan Eshin. The gritty approach to a 2D sidescroller puts emphasis on taking down targets however you see fit. The game features elements of classic platformers and even a touch of larger 2D adventures, with a larger world of enemies for the player to bring low.

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Sometimes it can come down to lying in traps for targets; sometimes it can be all about lying in wait long enough to catch the target by surprise. Sometimes it’s just about killing the target — although this is always a risky proposition, given the relatively fragile state of the average Skaven soldier. A lot of the rogue-like’s moment-to-moment gameplay depends on the player’s approach to their assassinations. It’ll be crucial to rely on the shadows so that you can strike at the right opportunity, catching enemies by surprise and delivering fatal blows before they even get the chance to respond.

This grim mission statement is reflected in the art design for the game, which feels crisp and gory enough to really reflect the natural brutality of Warhammer while still giving the game a unique flavor compared to the rest of the series. It’s also a unique entry due to the focus on the Skaven, a relatively minor race in the franchise who have never headlined a game adaptation before. It’s an intriguing prospect to see from the franchise, especially given how Warhammer games are usually developed.

A Rogue-like Assassin Game Set In Warhammer Is A Pretty Cool Idea

There have been dozens of video games based on the worlds of Warhammer over the years, with a wild combination of genre influences leading to turn-based strategy games, first-person shooters, and even sports games courtesy of the Blood Bowl sub-franchise. However, seeing an action-adventure game that pulls just as much from classic Castlevania as it does from stealth titles like Dishonored in this setting is an exciting development. There’s a heavy focus on map exploration and maneuvering, with players given plenty of options when it comes to dispatching their targets and escaping unseen.

It’s an intriguing way to utilize the 2D game design, allowing players to genuinely blend into the background while waiting for the right time to strike. For fans of the series, it’s an exciting chance to see the faction in a new light — but it’s also a clever way to give players not used to Warhammer‘s massive lore an easy in, with the Skaven making for a gritty focus that doesn’t require as much explanation as many of the other factions and forces in the series. For them, the game can be played as a straightforward dark fantasy stealth game. Warhammer embracing the stealth genre for a rogue-like adventure is a clever idea.

Everything that has been shown to the public so far hints that the game will have all the brutality fans want from a new Warhammer title, while still playing with a distinct visual style, gameplay approach, and character focus that helps it stand out from its fellow adaptations of the franchise. While the game doesn’t currently have a planned release date outside of a broad 2027 target, the gameplay shown off by Old Skull Games (whose previous title, Crypitcal Path, seems like a great showcase for the kind of genre fusion players can expect from the gameplay) suggests that Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Deathmaster is going to be a must-play for Warhammer fanatics — and a good pick for anyone else who appreciates a clever riff on the “assassin” genre of stealth games.