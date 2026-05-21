Steam Machine Leaks News of Release Date and Price Reveal

Valve first announced the Steam Machine back in November 2025 after a saga of leaks. Originally, the PC console was supposed to be released in early 2026. Early 2026 is obviously over. We knew this release window wasn’t happening back in February, though, when Valve confirmed it needed more time. What’s delayed the whole process is the unanticipated skyrocketing in manufacturing costs. This hasn’t gotten any better, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to get better anytime soon, which means Valve is just going to have to bite the bullet. Unfortunately, this means customers are likely going to pay more for the Steam Machine than Valve was anticipating back in November.

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Valve hasn’t broken its months-long silence, but a new leak may indicate that it is about to change very soon. Over on X, user Brad Lynch relays word that the Steam Client Beta has updated with a metric ton of Steam Machine system references. In other words, there is new Steam Machine activity in the backend of Steam. This alone is noteworthy, but within these references are specific mentions of localization for its “Steam Verified” program. This, in particular, suggests the release is drawing near.

Steam Machine Announcement Imminent?

“Yesterday’s Steam Client Beta brought so many Steam Machine system references directly into it,” writes Lynch on social media platform X. “Including all localization for its dedicated ‘Steam Verified’ program, systems for Steam to control the Machine’s special LED Bar, HDMI CEC Audio Control, and much more…”

None of this definitively reveals anything, but it seems to indicate and imply that the next announcement is near, and this next announcement will include a release date and a price reveal. We have no idea what the former could be, but recent scuttlebutt suggests the latter, the price of the Steam Machine, will be very expensive.

Like previous leaks and bits of speculation, Valve has not commented on anything above, and there are a variety of reasons as to why we do not expect this to change. However, if Valve bucks expectation — which it occasionally does — and it does comment, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, prepare for Steam Machine news very soon. Valve probably will want to get out before Summer Games Fest and the various summer gaming events to avoid competition for headlines and coverage, but it’s hard to predict what Valve is ever going to do, as it is rarely predictable.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.