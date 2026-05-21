Destiny 2 Support Ending at Bungie After 9 Years

Bungie has announced that it will soon be ending its support for Destiny 2 nearly nine years after its release. Since first arriving in 2017, Destiny 2 has gone on to receive countless story expansions and updates. Despite this, the popularity of the shooter has started to wane in recent years, which has seen Bungie slow the rate at which it pushes out new content. Now, this slowing of updates for Destiny 2 has resulted in Bungie announcing that it’s moving on from the game altogether.

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In a new post on its website today, Bungie said that it’s preparing to begin working on new projects within the studio. Because of this, Destiny 2 is going to receive its last content update next month on June 9th. While the game will still be readily accessible for the foreseeable future, this move brings about an end to Bungie’s ongoing work on Destiny 2 which lasted nearly a decade.

“As our focus turns towards a new beginning for Bungie, we will begin work incubating our next games,” Bungie said. “To that end, on June 9, 2026, we will release the final live-service content update for Destiny 2 to begin that new journey as a studio. Though active development may be concluding, we will ensure that Destiny 2 remains playable, just as the original Destiny is today. Many changes in this final update will aim to ensure that Destiny 2 is a welcoming place for players to return to. […] From all of us here at Bungie, we cannot thank you enough for joining us on this journey throughout the Sol system. You’ll still find us starside for years to come.”

While longtime Destiny 2 players might be disappointed by this news, it hardly comes as a surprise. Not only has the popularity of Destiny 2 continued to wane over the past couple of years, but Bungie’s newest release, Marathon, also didn’t reach the heights that the company had hoped for. As a result, Bungie is somewhat desperately in need of a major win. For the company to quickly shift its focus to creating another game is something that will surely take up the majority of its time over the next few years.

Although Destiny 2 support is set to wrap up, Marathon is still nowhere close to seeing its development come to a close. In fact, Season 2 of the extraction shooter is set to begin on June 2nd and will bring about countless new additions to the game at that time.

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