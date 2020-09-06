Call of Duty Insider Teases Exciting MW2 Content for Modern Warfare and Warzone

✖

A prominent Call of Duty insider has seemingly teased that more MW2 content is coming to Modern Warfare and Warzone, presumably either for Season 6 or Season 7 of the PS4, Xbox One, and PC games. Since release, Infinity Ward has spread some MW2 love all over both Warzone and Modern Warfare, mostly in the form of free DLC maps for the latter. However, it looks like the MW2 crossover will continue and get be bigger with the addition of Soap as an operator.

Taking to Twitter, Call of Duty insider and leaker ModernWarzone randomly, and rather cryptically, tweeted a photo of Soap with the caption "we've missed you Soap." And what's important to note here is the usage of "we've missed" versus "we miss," because the former suggests something is changing.

Unfortunately, ModernWarzone hasn't provided any clarification on what is meant by the post, which does seemingly play into the likelihood that this is some type of tease that Soap is coming to the game. The question is: will it be for Season 6 or Season 7?

For those that don't know: John "Soap" MacTavish is a popular Call of Duty character and he was the deuteragonist of the Modern Warfare series. Many expected he would have returned as an Operator already, but so far this hasn't happened, though perhaps this is finally going to change.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone are both currently available via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Meanwhile, both are set to come to PS5 and Xbox Series X sometime this holiday season whenever both next-gen consoles arrive.

