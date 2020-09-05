New Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer Report Has Fans Divided

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's multiplayer is set to be fully, and properly revealed, next week. However, before this happens, details on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC game's multiplayer are surfacing online, sometimes via leaks, other times via rumors and reports. The latest is the latter: a report from a reliable and prominent Call of Duty insider and leaker.

Taking to Twitter, Tom Henderson has revealed that if you were hoping to see Treyarch revive the prestige system, it's not happening. As of the last time he heard -- which was in July -- there's no prestige system in the game, but rather seasonal ranks like you see in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

That said, and this is important to note, there's a lot of backlash over this already. Many players want the prestige system back, and so, as Henderson points out, it's quite possible it missing could change based on feedback. In other words, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt. Because even if it's 100 percent accurate, it's subject to change. And just like Infinity Ward did with Modern Warfare in the build-up to release, Treyarch and Raven Software will make changes to the multiplayer based on feedback.

At the moment of publishing none of Raven Software, Activision, or Treyarch have commented on this report, and it's highly unlikely any of them will, as typically they remain silent when it comes to reports of this variety.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is in development for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. Barring any unexpected delay, it will release worldwide on November 13.

