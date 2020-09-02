Call of Duty: Warzone Leak Reveals Nightfall Mode, New Map Location

✖

A new Call of Duty: Warzone leak has previewed some of the content possibly coming to the free-to-play PS4, Xbox One, and PC during Season 5 and Season 6. More specifically, two separate Warzone leaks have revealed what the long-rumored, sometimes-leaked nightfall mode will actually look like. Meanwhile, the other leak reveals a new location coming to the game's map, likely for Season 6.

The first leak comes way of prominent Call of Duty insider ModernWarzone, who has shared images of what looks to be the nightfall mode coming to the game. According to the insider, the images were sent by a user who had this error happen multiple times while trying to load the game. Once shared, other users chimed in saying they've also experienced the same glitch.

Below, you can check out the images for yourself:

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 A user sent us these images of what appears to be the first look at the nightfall mode in #Warzone! We will let you decide for yourselves whether these are real or fake, none of this is from an inside source or the files. #CallOfDuty #ModernWarfare pic.twitter.com/SkZodCjBi5 — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) September 2, 2020

The other leak comes way of Call of Duty dataminer Geeky Pastimes who pointed out that in a recent and official Call of Duty league trailer, a new subway station can be spotted. And this is particularly interesting because datamining leaks have been pointing towards the addition of a subway system for months now.

Well that's not there in game #Warzone #CallofDuty (credit to Mindscrambler on the Geeky Pastimes Discord https://t.co/lLoEU4Esm6) looks like we have some new subway stations coming. pic.twitter.com/2la7aJ6u2Z — Geeky Pastimes (@geekypastimes) August 31, 2020

Of course, like every leak, everything here should be taken with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official information, and even it's all correct, it's also subject to change. As for Activision, it has not commented on these pair of leaks and the speculation surrounding each, and this is unlikely to change as it typically does not comment on leaks of this variety.

