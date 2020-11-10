Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone November 9 Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

Infinity Ward released the latest updates for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone this week to update the playlists yet again while also adding some notable new fixes and features for players to take notice of. Some fan-favorite game modes like Shipment 24/7 and Shoot House 24/7 have returned to Modern Warfare for a while, and at the same time, game modes like Plunder Trios have come to Warzone. One of the biggest changes by far though is the introduction of private Warzone matches, a feature players have been asking for in the battle royale game for some time now.

The latest on the games’ updates was revealed via the patch notes for both Warzone and Modern Warfare that overlapped in many areas aside from the separate playlist changes and the private lobbies. We’ll see another playlist update released before too long since those playlists change so often, so be sure to get as much time in with these games modes as you can before they change.

Before too long, Call of Duty players will see a very different kind of patch notes when Black Ops Cold War integrates with Warzone. We’ve gotten the first details on how that’ll work already, but for now, we can look forward to more Modern Warfare and Warzone updates like the one outlined in the patch notes below.

PLAYLIST UPDATE:

MODERN WARFARE: Ground War Gunfight TDM Snipers Only Hardpoint Hills and Kills Shipment 24/7 Shoot House 24/7

WARZONE: BR Solos, Duos, Trios, Quads Plunder Trios



PRIVATE WARZONE

We're excited to launch a beta version of Private Warzone matches! This requires various player counts to start the match and we have three modes available: BR - 50 players required to start (also has squad variations) Plunder - 30 players required to start (also has squad variations) Mini BR - 24 players required

Please share any bugs you encounter along with your feedback!

GENERAL FIXES:

Fix for a bug where, when reviving a fallen teammate as the round ends in Survival, users can become stuck in third person

Fixed an issue where some players were seeing the error code: "HK:s=373408m=54293536:10635584"

Fix for the Gaz Operator challenge where players are unable to complete the first objective in the Season 4 Gaz Operator Bundle Mission "win 3 Gulag fights as Gaz"

Fix for an issue where officer challenges 90 - 100 have been resetting after completion, preventing players from getting the last Season 6 Emblem

In the Safehouse Finale of SP, at the Killstreak Chopper checkpoint, when using the zoom button the camera will zoom in and out

Players using the Juggernaut will not hear the drilling audio when hit by the Phlembotomizer throwing knife. This has been fixed

Fixed a bug where the player could have the Spotter Scope effect when not ADSing with it by picking up 2 weapons while looking with the scope

Fixed a bug where helicopters could spin and float in the air after progressing in Survival

Fixes to help prevent players from going AFK in Gunfight

LMGs, Sniper Rifles, and Marksmen Rifles will now rotate as intended in Gunfight

Fix for an issue where players that die right before an HQ is disabled and watch the full killcam do not spawn in as intended

WEAPONS:

M4 Tombstone: Fix for a bug where adding the .458 SOCOM or the 9mm Para 32-Round Mags removes them from the weapon model

Tracer Pack: Sakura Edition- Maruyama - The dynamic icon appears to have a minor gap between the barrel and body of the weapon when the Compensator is equipped on the FTAC 13.5" Compact barrel. This has been fixed

PC:

To help with patch sizes and disk space, high-resolution textures will now be downloaded while playing, using On-Demand Textures Streaming: On-Demand Textures Streaming is located in the Options, under the Graphics tab and in the Details & Textures section. It will only kick-in for users playing with Texture Resolution set to High. It streams textures for Operators and Weapons. You can control the daily texture streaming limit and the size of your cache You can learn more about Texture Streaming HERE

Fix for a bug where a Premium user with only Warzone installed, can select a trial on a MP map, which can result in a crash

Fix for a bug where PC players were able to select a custom loadout in Snipers Only

Fixes for an issue where some Activision account names were being applied to different profiles in the friends list

Survival mode now has its own DLC package. To access Survival, a player has to install both Special Ops and Survival

WARZONE: