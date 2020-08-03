Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 5 Trailer Released

A new trailer has been released for the upcoming Season 5 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone that shows off gameplay featuring the season's new Operators Rozlin "Roze" Helms, Velikan, and Marcus "Lerch" Ortega in addition to the new trains. In short, Season 5 looks like it is shaping up to be a wild time in both Modern Warfare and Warzone.

As has been previously reported, it would also seem that the stadium will open up, and the trailer shows off several different areas within with a number of players firing on each other from various angles. It looks to be a fairly significant area overall. Folks won't have to wait long to find out for themselves, however, as Season 5 is set to launch Wednesday, August 5th.

Verdansk will never be the same. Season Five arrives on August 5. #Warzone #ModernWarfare pic.twitter.com/ZhVzfYXy9h — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 3, 2020

"An elite PMC, Shadow Company operates outside the boundaries of the original Armistice. Forged from the fires of in-fighting between the Coalition and the Allegiance, Shadow Company has a framework and agenda all of their own," a description of the new Operators reads in part. "Ostensibly Allegiance Operators who have grown impatient with Coalition progress under the command of Captain Price, Shadow Company is a splinter group formed without compromise, ready to take the war directly to Mr. Z and into Verdansk and deal with terrorist threats directly."

As noted above, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 5 is scheduled to release this Wednesday, August 5th. Both games are currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Call of Duty franchise right here.

What do you think of what we have seen of Season 5 so far? Are you excited about new content in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.