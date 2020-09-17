Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 6 Release Date Leaked

✖

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone Season 6 release date has leaked, giving PS4, Xbox One, and PC players something to look forward to. At the moment of publishing, there's been no official word of Season 6 from Infinity Ward or Activision, but the rumors and speculation have suggested we are still getting a few more seasons for both. And if this leak is accurate, then Season 6 is actually relatively close.

Over on Twitter a professional Call of Duty League team tweeted out asking fans to celebrate the launch of Season 6 in their new tournament going down on September 29. Of course, the suggestion here is that Season 6 will go down on September 29, or at least sometime around September 29.

Of course, it's possible the team is simply assuming this is when Season 6 will go down, but given that it's an official partner of Activision, this seems unlikely. Besides, it could easily promote this event without name-dropping Season 6.

Below, you can check out the Tweet for yourself:

#RokkrRoyale is coming! Celebrate the start of @CallofDuty Season 6 with some of your favorite streamers, @CODLeague pros and more in our $100k #LiveFromWarzone Tourney starting September 29th! pic.twitter.com/IYzDOLgwmV — Minnesota RØKKR (@ROKKR) September 14, 2020

Of course, for now, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt, simply for the reason that nothing here is official. And at the moment, neither Infinity Ward or Activision have commented on any of this, and at this point, it's very, very, very unlikely either will. That said, if either does, we will be sure to update this post with whatever is provided.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone are both available via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Meanwhile, in just a couple of months, they will also both be available via the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

