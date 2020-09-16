Beware: Game-Breaking Call of Duty: Warzone Glitch Is Back

✖

One of Call of Duty: Warzone's biggest glitches are back after previously being fixed. Like most modern online games, Warzone is constantly troubled by bugs and glitches. Typically, when one gets fixed, another arises. Fortunately for Infinity Ward and Activision, Warzone hasn't had many substantial bugs and glitches, but unfortunately for the pair, one that did fall into this category is back from the grave, though right now it's unclear how prevalent it is.

More specifically, the gun texture glitch on PC is back. Confirmation of the glitch's return comes way of Frozone -- via Modern Warzone -- who recently shared a video demonstrating that the game-breaking glitch is back.

Like the last time, the glitch appears to be gun dependent. So far, it looks like the problem is mostly with the AN94 and the LA87. And like last time, it looks like the glitch is limited to the PC version of the title. So, if you're on PS4 and Xbox One, you should be safe from this glitch disrupting your game.

At the moment of publishing, Infinity Ward and Activision haven't commented on the issue, but they are presumably aware of it and already have a fix in the pipeline, however, for now, this hasn't been confirmed. That said, if either does provide a comment on the problem, we will be sure to update this post with whatever is provided.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Meanwhile, it's also set to hit PS5 and Xbox Series X later this year.

For more coverage on the battle royale game and all things Call of Duty -- including the most recent news, updates, rumors, and leaks -- click here or continue to the relevant links below: