Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone September 1 Update Live, Here's What It Does

Infinity Ward has released a new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone update on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. More specifically, the developer has pushed a new playlist update, cycling in and out both new and old content. Unfortunately, by Call of Duty standards, and even by playlist update standards, this new update is a bit on the smaller and underwhelming side, but at least it doesn't require a download on any of the aforementioned platforms.

In terms of Modern Warfare, the update adds Boots on the Ground War alongside Search and Rescue. Meanwhile, a modified version of Special Operations: Brimstone has also been injected into the Modern Warfare experience.

Meanwhile, on the Warzone front, the update is even more minor. More specifically, it has removed Plunder Quads in favor of adding Plunder: Blood Money Squads.

Below, you can check out the full patch notes, courtesy of Infinity Ward:

Modern Warfare:

Adds Boots on the Ground War

Adds Search and Rescue

Special Operations: Brimstone (Modified)

Warzone:

Removes Plunder Quads

Adds Plunder: Blood Money Quads

At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of a proper game update full of balance changes and bug fixes, but one will presumably arrive later in the week like it usually does. Meanwhile, we know we are getting the full reveal of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's multiplayer next week as well.

Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War are both available via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Meanwhile, come later this year, both games will also be made available via the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

