Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Next Two Guns Seemingly Leaked

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on PS4, Xbox One, and PC may be getting two new guns very soon, one of which fans have been asking for since launch. More specifically, it looks like the best-selling first-person shooter could soon be getting a Crossbow and the Vector SMG, the latter of which has traditionally been quite popular. Evidence of the unreleased weapons were recently found in the game’s PC files. In other words, in some capacity, the weapons are already in the game, though it’s unclear if they are leftover guns that didn’t make the final cut or guns Infinity Ward is working on adding and currently testing in the game’s developer build.

Interestingly, the tweet leaking the guns — which included two images of the weapons in-game — has since been taken down after Activision filed a copyright claim on the Tweet. In other words, there seems to be something to the leak.

The discovery was made by Mr JaRni, who is also claiming that they have found the Tar21 and a new LMG in the files as well. Again, who knows why these are in the files, but it’s presumably because Infinity Ward is looking to add them to the game, or at least that’s the most likely reason why.

If I get time I’ll record a vid of the tar21 and the lmg bit might be uploaded today or tommrow — Mr JaRni (@MrJaRnii) November 13, 2019

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the game, click here.

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, like most Call of Duty games, set out on a mission to be different from the series’ past,” reads the opening of our review of the game. “Or rather, it wanted to be more of the same, more of the good old days, if that was the type of Call of Duty you were most familiar with. Gone was the futuristic, arcade-style gameplay that’s now been replaced with a more grounded and realistic approach to a first-person shooter that’s been likened more to Battlefield with a Call of Duty sheen to it. The result of this remodeling of the series resulted in a triumphant success for the franchise that builds on a classic experience and offers the best Call of Duty game in a long time even if it does experience familiar stumbles at times.”