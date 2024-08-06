Call of Duty: MW3 Update Released for August 6, Patch Notes Revealed

The latest update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone has today been let loose across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. With Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 continuing to draw closer to its October release date, many CoD fans are beginning to turn their attention toward the next entry in the series. Despite this, Activision has kept on steadily updating MW3, this time with some key balance changes.

Available to download now, today’s update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III brings about some tweaks to the STG44, RPK, COR-45, and the EMP Grenade. Outside of this, Activision has also fixed a handful of issues tied to the UI, G3T,H1GH map, and the COD Warrior game mode. Lastly, one alteration has also been made to Zombies, but only to resolve a single bug in the MW3 game mode.

You can get a look at this week’s latest update for Call of Duty: MW3 in the patch notes below.

Call of Duty: MW3 August 6 Update Patch Notes

Global

Customization

Fixed an issue preventing the Lachmann-762 and TAQ-V Battle Rifles from equipping the Bioluminescent Camo.

Changed the default Finishing Move for the Rhea Ripley Operator to Riptide.

Multiplayer

UIX

Bug Fixes Fixed an issue preventing the JAK Burnout Kit from being equipped to the Holger 26 Light Machine Gun.



Maps

G3T_H1GH Fixed an issue preventing the Mosquito Drone from targetting enemy players.



Modes

COD Warrior Fixed an issue causing players to die immediately in the Revive! Minigame. Revive! will no longer occur if a team of less than 2 players exists.



Players downed during the Revive! Minigame will no longer be warned for inactivity.

Weapons & Attachments

Assault Rifles

STG44 Increased lower left arm damage multiplier from 1.2x to 1.3x. Damage dealt to lower arms is now consistent regardless of which arm is hit.



Light Machine Guns

RPK JAK Cataclysm Conversion Kit Decreased ammunition gained using a Munitions Box from 60 to 15 (-75%).



Handguns

COR-45 XRK IP-V2 Conversion Kit Fixed an issue allowing a faster fire rate than intended.



Equipment

EMP Grenade (Tactical) Modular Assault Rig Vest can now resupply EMP Grenades from dead players.



Zombies

Gameplay