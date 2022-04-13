Call of Duty Insider Leaks New Game From Sledgehammer Games

Activision is ensuring the Call of Duty machine stays well-oiled, despite uncertainty over the franchise’s future, according to an insider. The previously reliable and annualized shooter franchise is currently going through some reported changes, as Activision is reportedly delaying next year’s Call of Duty to 2024. There are a number of reasons why Activision could be pivoting to this. For starters, Call of Duty: Vanguard reportedly underperformed. It may be time for Activision to pump the brakes and reevaluate the future of the series. Secondly, Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision is expected to close by next summer, meaning it may want to make various changes to the release cycle of the series and more.

Nevertheless, business must continue as normal. According to insider Tom Henderson by way of Exputer, Sledgehammer Games is in pre-production on its next Call of Duty game. There aren’t any concrete plans for the developer’s next game as it’s still early days and the game likely wouldn’t even release until 2025 at the earliest. The Call of Duty: Vanguard developer has had a rocky last few years. Between losing senior staff such as founders Glen Schofield and Michael Condrey, reportedly getting pulled off of Call of Duty 2020, and having a shorter time to make Call of Duty: Vanguard than any other developer in a decade, it’s sort of surprising to see Activision possibly giving the developer another chance.

The team is certainly talented, but has released several entries to mixed reception from the fan base. The fact that its latest game reportedly gave Activision pause about the future of the series means speaks volumes about how the studio’s games are being received. Of course, Vanguard is not the first entry in the series to be met with negative reviews and below standard commercial performance, so perhaps it’s not all doom and gloom. Whether or not the developer will continue the story of Vanguard with sequels or move on to a new sub-franchise remains to be seen.

