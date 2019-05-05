Call of Duty Sales Pass 300 Million

During its recent earnings call, Activision announced that Call of Duty is “one of the most successful entertainment franchise of all-time,” and recently passed a very impressive milestone. More specifically, according to Activision, cumulative sales of Call of Duty recently surpassed a whopping 300 million copies sold. At over 300 million copies sold, Call of Duty is now the fourth best-selling video game franchise ever, behind only Pokemon, Super Mario, and Mario. In other words, it’s the best-selling non-Nintendo franchise.

Behind Call of Duty is Grand Theft Auto and FIFA, and then after that there’s a pretty steep drop. This means Call of Duty should enjoy a stay in the top five best-selling video game franchises for the foreseeable future.

As you may know, the best-selling Call of Duty game to date remains Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, which probably won’t be dethroned ever. While Call of Duty remains one of the biggest franchises in gaming, it certainly peaked sometime last-gen.

That all said, the way Activision has been pitching this year’s Call of Duty, you wouldn’t count it out of cracking into the top five best-selling Call of Duty games. We still don’t have any official details on the project, but multiple reports and leaks have all but confirmed it will be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. During the aforementioned earnings call, Activision teased that the new entry will have “game-changing” experiences. Whatever this means, who knows. But it’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Activision’s excitement about what Infinity Ward is cooking up.

Back in February Activision teased that Call of Duty 2019 will be “one of the best Call of Duty’s ever built.” Meanwhile, a developer at Infinity Ward teased that it’s the most ambitious game they’ve ever worked on.

As for details on the game, we currently don’t have anything official. However, Activision has said it will reveal the game before the end of June, so that should change soon.

