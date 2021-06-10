Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 4 First Look Revealed

✖

Believe it or not, the fourth season of Call of Duty is on its way! It seems like these seasons fly by, but Season 3, which took Call of Duty: Warzone back to the 1980s, is coming to an end. On Thursday afternoon, the first look at Call of Duty Season 4 was revealed, letting players know what's in store for the next chapter of Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The next season is scheduled to release on Jun 17th, so it's only a week away now before Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone players go hands-on with Season 4.

The first look at Call of Duty Season 4 arrived as part of the Summer of Game event, kicking off this year's E3 festivities. The reveal was already announced earlier in the week in the lead up to the first stream of the event. You can check out the gameplay trailer below to get a taste of what's to come for everything ranging from the battle royale mode to the Zombies experience.

This new season of content will deliver more guns and operators to the fight, as well as some new multiplayer maps and even another Zombies experience. Season 3 integrated Warzone into the 1980s setting of Black Ops Cold War and eventually brought iconic action heroes John McClane and Rambo into the game. There will certainly be more surprises on the way throughout Season 4.

Each Season has been fairly similar in its rollout, with each one introducing new content. However, there will be some major changes at the end of the year with the debut of the next Call of Duty game. Reports have suggested that the next game will be titled Call of Duty: Vanguard, and it will be taking the action back to the Pacific Theater of World War II. This will also bring massive changes to Warzone, as there will likely be an entirely new map introduced to match the time period. Of course, there will be a whole new set of seasons to experience with that game as well.

Are you excited for Season 4 of Call of Duty? What did you think of the first look reveal? Let us know in the comments!

Season 4 in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone is scheduled to arrive on June 17th.