Call of Duty: Warzone Report Includes Huge New WW2 Map

A new Call of Duty report dealing with Call of Duty: Warzone and the new annual installation that’s currently being referred to as “Call of Duty: Vanguard” shared some promising information for Warzone players. Unsurprisingly, the new mainline Call of Duty game is supposed to include integration with Warzone again to keep the battle royale game thriving, but it sounds like it’ll be a bit more involved this time than what we saw in Black Ops Cold War with the developers reportedly planning to release a totally new map.

News of the supposed plans for the new Call of Duty game and Warzone came from VGC with no specific sources referenced. The outlet said Warzone will indeed get a World War II setting to accommodate Vanguard or whatever the new Call of Duty game ends up being named in the end.

Black Ops Cold War brought its own unique map to the game, too, but it wasn’t one that everyone was happy about. It largely looked like the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare version of Verdansk available previously with players saying the map hadn’t changed enough to be worth the wait considering how the full Black Ops Cold War integration came months after the latest Call of Duty game released. Things are expected to be different this time around with Vanguard, however.

The new Vanguard map set to come to Warzone will supposedly be set within the Pacific theatre during World War II and won’t just be a reskin – it’ll be an entirely new map. On top of that, it’s supposed to be the biggest map in the series overall which makes sense considering that honor went to Warzone’s Verdansk previously, so the only thing that can top Warzone is Warzone.

Another feature to look forward to is the addition of more vehicles in Warzone. These extra crafts for players to pilot are supposedly being added to accommodate the larger size of the map and to assist players with their cross-map travels.

For those who wished Black Ops Cold War’s version of Verdansk would’ve come sooner, you can rest assured knowing Vanguard’s Warzone map is supposed to release whenever the new game launches. With the new Call of Duty game being powered by the Modern Warfare engine, both Vanguard and Warzone will again be functioning on the same technologies unlike what we saw in Black Ops Cold War.

Activision is expected to reveal more on the new Call of Duty game at some point this year and hasn’t confirmed the details above just yet.