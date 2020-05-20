Call of Duty: Warzone, Modern Warfare, and Black Ops 4 Servers Are Down

Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare servers are down and experiencing issues across PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Players have been reporting problems for a couple of hours, and now Activision has confirmed there's indeed a problem, however, it doesn't disclose what the problem is or when it will be remedied. What's noted though is that the support team is looking into the issue, which means a solution should arrive soon.

Unfortunately, there's no word when the fix will arrive. It could be a few more minutes or a few more hours. That said, while the problem isn't disclosed, it's safe to assume it involves heavy traffic. In other words, too many players trying to play at once, causing server issues. If this is the problem, then once everyone is off and not spamming the log-in, the servers should recover. However, it's also possible the problem runs deeper than this.

In addition to the aforementioned Call of Duty experiences, the problem is impacting older entries as well, including Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

We're actively investigating an issue where some players are unable to connect online services. Stay tuned for updates. — Activision Support (@ATVIAssist) May 20, 2020

