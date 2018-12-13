‘Call of Duty’ Studio Infinity Ward Evacuated Following Bomb Threat

Earlier this morning, many areas in the United States were being swept into a frenzy due to an increasing amount of bomb threats. Call of Duty’s Infinity Ward in Los Angeles was one of the most recent places affected by these threats.

Sources tell us that the studio over at Infinity Ward was one of several buildings evacuated due to the recent bomb scares. Though the direct reasoning behind the threats are unknown, Gizmodo has reported that a bitcoin scam is the reasoning behind the threatened attacks.

Well, that’s a new one. I just got a random bomb threat via email, demanding bitcoin payment. Since I’m at the coffee shop now, I suppose I’m safe. #ransomemail pic.twitter.com/MTj6X56mjm — Lance King (@analogfusion) December 13, 2018

The above email has been circulating to various points of interest while this growing threat spreads, but the NYPD has advised people to stay calm as no devices have been found at this time. As far as the initial message sent out by the NYPD Counterterrorism Bureu, “We are currently monitoring multiple bomb threats that have been sent electronically to various locations throughout the city. These threats are also being reported to other locations nationwide and are not considered credible at this time.”

NBC News has also been following the threats closely after “dozens” have called in to report being affected. Both news organizations and other agencies are reporting bitcoin ransom emails as seen above, though there have been no new developments at this time.

At this time, Infinity Ward has not responded to our request for a comment.

Story developing …